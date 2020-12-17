Las Cruces Residents To Be Notified Of Trash Pickup Days By Mail

The handy Grappler schedule probably either gets hung up or kept in a drawer and referred to when there is some extra-large trash to be set out by the curb. This year, Las Cruces Utilities' (LCU) letter, accompanying your 2021 Grappler schedule, currently arriving in mailboxes, tells residents that their trash day may change.

For 25 percent of LCU Solid Waste residential customers, their trash collection day will change effective January 2021. Robin Lawrence, LCU deputy director Solid Waste said, “Our city is growing, so it’s natural that we’ll be needing to re-balance our routes to best serve our customers.”

LCU’s consultant, Easy Route — a subsidiary of Routeware, LCU’s on-board Solid Waste technology, helped analyze how different routes operate in detail. Currently some routes have more pickups per day than other routes due to growth of developments over the years. Currently, LCU services roughly 38,000 residential and 2,100 commercial containers, Monday through Friday.

LCU predicts the Solid Waste customer base will potentially increase by 25 percent over the next five years. This information is based on the current permits and plan reviews for master-planned subdivisions and the number of residential lots expected.

To double check the collection date, please review the letter that is mailed with the Grappler schedule, which will confirm each resident’s trash collection day.

“We want to make sure everyone reviews their information because we know that after a while, that day becomes hardwired into your memory as something you need to remember to do that morning or the night before,” Lawrence said.

LCU can be reached at 575-528-3500 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. LCU provides services to approximately 100,000 Las Cruces residents and businesses.