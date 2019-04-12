Las Cruces Recreation Center to Temporarily Shelter Migrants

The City of Las Cruces will utilize Meerscheidt Recreation Center, 1600 E. Hadley Avenue, to temporarily shelter migrants brought to Las Cruces by federal immigration authorities. The center was designated after the Gospel Rescue Mission and the Community of Hope reached capacity Friday afternoon and it was announced that approximately 100 more migrants are scheduled to arrive Saturday.

Meerscheidt will close to the public at end of business Friday, 9 p.m., and will remain closed until further notice. All games and activities at the center will be cancelled as will Saturday's on-site T-ball registration. Online registration will still be available to those who have met the new I.D. requirements.

Information from city of Las Cruces