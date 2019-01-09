Las Cruces Rally To Address Gender Issues

Commentary: Gender inequality, laws and policies that govern an unequal living experience are among the topics Dulcinea Lara, associate professor of criminal justice at New Mexico State University, will address as the keynote speaker of the 2019 Las Cruces Womxn’s Rally.

This year’s rally is the third since 2017 when the gathering drew more than 1,500 people, the second largest at any event in Las Cruces history. The event will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 19 at the Albert Johnson Park, 501 N. Main St.

Lara will share personal parts of her life, stories about a woman she calls her “she-ro,” her grandmother Maria. She will also address the larger issues impacting women’s lives and how the greater community can join together to change these outdated systems.

“I'll talk about how ‘reasonable’ reactions to inequality should not be interpreted as ‘radical,’” said Lara, who is also the director of ethnic studies in criminal justice. “Instead, people who believe in the functionality of a democracy must begin the long, collective work of undoing oppressive systems implemented and maintained to control populations made vulnerable through subtle and overt policies, laws, and behaviors. This is ‘reasonable’ work.”

NMSU’s Gender and Sexuality Program, the Las Cruces Coalition for Reproductive Justice, and the NAACP of Doña Ana County are sponsoring the rally. In addition to the keynote address, Rep. Joanne Ferrary will also give a legislative prospectus during the event’s program.

Rally organizer Eileen VanWie, a retired NMSU professor, describes the rally as an opportunity for participants to show their support for gender equity in education, health care, childcare, housing, and the work place. VanWie said. “This rally is to celebrate womxn as leaders, political officials, activists, and voters.”

Rally attendees are encouraged to bring signs and banners for use during the event. There will also be opportunities to create signs during the rally. Participants are also urged to bring chairs and water as desired.

Organizations interested in sharing information with participants are invited to set up tables during the event. Contact Jan Thompson at janthompson0817@gmail.com to register for a table.

Questions about the rally may also be addressed to Cassandra Calway at mawcass5@yahoo.com.