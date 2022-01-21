Las Cruces Public Schools Updates Social Distancing Standards For Activities

Las Cruces Public Schools is implementing additional safety protocols for school activities and events.

Las Cruces Public Schools is updating district COVID-19 safety protocols, implementing social distancing standards with marked seating in all school gyms and auditoriums. Event concession stands will also be closed starting January 24.

The new guidance comes as the district weathers a new spike in COVID-19 cases. Cases within LCPS have spiked significantly since the start of the year, with over 1,700 cases reported between January 1 and the 21, according to the district’s COVID-19 case chart.

In a press release, LCPS Superintendent Ralph Ramos said he hopes infection rates will decrease enough to be able to revisit the policy soon.

“These measures are our best line of prevention right now,” Ramos said. “I want to see championships and musical performances. I want our parents to be able to watch their students perform and finish this season with spectators in the stands. Please know that I appreciate everyone’s cooperation in this, and I encourage you to do your part to keep our community safe.”

During the most recent LCPS board meeting, School Board President Ray Jaramillo strongly advocated for additional protocols.

“If we don’t have a conversation we are going to be in remote,” Jaramillo said. “There's not going to be any way. We're not going to have enough staff. Staff members are falling like crazy...if we fall behind the wheel of this, we will not be able to catch up.”

Jaramillo also voiced concern about the updated self-isolation and quarantine requirements. LCPS recently updated the required self-isolation and quarantine period from ten days to five to be better in line with state guidelines.

School Board Member Teresa Tenorio spoke out against changing protocol too quickly.

“I've always been on the side of wanting to be very conservative, and I feel the CDC has been conservative,” Tenorio said. “I think the New Mexico Department of Health has been conservative, and I trust what they're doing because they have been conservative. And I don't understand why we would overreact.”

The district says COVID-19 data continues to be reviewed daily.