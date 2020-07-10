Las Cruces Public Schools Summer Workouts Canceled

Athletic programs that were participating in an abbreviated summer workout schedule have been canceled, effective immediately.

The announcement was made Friday on behalf of Las Cruces Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Karen Trujillo, Executive Director of Athletics Ernie Viramontes, and high school athletic coordinators following the governor’s announcement that fall football and soccer were postponed until the spring. High school fall sports had opened to summer workouts on June 22, with strict health and safety guidelines.

“We put a lot of work into this plan, and we thank everyone who helped get our athletes and coaches back on the field,” said Viramontes. “Though unfortunate, the safety and well-being of everyone involved in LCPS Athletics will always come first. We remain hopeful that our athletes will still have a season to look forward to.”

The New Mexico Activities Association is expected to release a calendar next week that indicates when all sports seasons will occur in the 2020-2021 school year. According to Viramontes, LCPS Athletics will then adjust accordingly.