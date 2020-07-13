Las Cruces Public Schools Releases Hybrid Return Plan

Las Cruces Public Schools, following the collective work of the Re-Entry Task Force, has finalized a hybrid plan for students, teachers and staff to return to the classroom in the fall. The Return Plan follows the guidelines for 50% occupancy under the yellow model as outlined by the New Mexico Public Education Department.

“We have always maintained that this is a fluid plan,” said LCPS Superintendent Dr. Karen Trujillo. “As public health orders change, and as our own situation might change in our community, we will be flexible to accommodate all students and staff in the best interest of their health and safety.”

Subcommittees of the Task Force, which included Athletics, Nutrition Services, Supplemental Support and Services, Instruction, Communication, Operations, Health and Safety, Transportation and Technology, contributed to the plan through collaboration with students, teachers, LCPS administration, members of the Board of Education and community stakeholders. A copy of the plan is posted on the district’s Return Plan website, www.returnplan.lcps.net.

Under the state’s current public health order in response to the COVID-19 crisis to mitigate viral spread, students will attend in-person classes two days per week with three days of remote learning. Two cohorts have been identified according to last name, with special accommodations made for families with multiple children in the same household who might not share the same last name. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for all students five days per week, and additional safety guidelines have been addressed for bus transportation, sanitation and personal protective equipment (PPE).

Beginning in the fall semester, all students have the option to register with the Virtual Learning Academy (VLA). Surveys were sent to all LCPS families to assess individual needs for online learners and an informational webinar was hosted last week by VLA leaders. The deadline to apply for VLA is July 15. The webinar can be viewed in English and Spanish at www.livestream.com/lcpstv.

The Return Plan will be presented in detail at a special meeting of the LCPS Board of Education on Tuesday, July 14 at 2 p.m. To watch a livestream of the meeting, go to www.lcps.tv.