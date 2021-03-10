Las Cruces Public Schools: PED allows fans at sporting events

Las Cruces -- On March 4, 2021, the New Mexico Public Education Department announced that effective immediately, spectators will now be permitted to attend all school related sporting events to the extent allowed by the current Public Health Order under limits associated with crowd size at each venue, per county.

Game Schedules for football: Las Cruces vs Mayfield football game will be played at the field of Dreams. Kick off will be at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021. Gates will open one hour before game time. Tashiro Drive is currently under construction so there will be only one entrance and one exit to the stadium. Las Cruces High School will be the home team on Saturday; Bulldawg fans may only use the Southwest parking lot to park at gate 1. Mayfield will be the visiting team; fans may only use the Southeast parking lot to park at gate 15. Please find the attached maps for traffic flow.

The Centennial vs Oñate football game will be played at the Field of Dreams on Friday, March 12, 2021. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. Centennial is the home team. With Tashiro Drive under construction, Hawk fans may use only the Southwest parking lot to park at gate 1. Oñate will be the visiting team; fans may only use the Southeast parking lot to park at gate 15. LCPD will be assisting LCPS with traffic control for both games.

Soccer games: Following the current public health order, the capacity of fans will be limited. Tickets for the soccer games will be sold at the ticket booth on Saturday March 13.

LCHS VS CHS Boys Varsity Soccer

Field of Dreams

March 13 @ 4p.m.

Field 1

CHS VS LCHS Girls J.V Soccer

Field of Dreams

March 13 @ 4p.m

Field 5

CHS VS LCHS Girls Varsity Soccer

Field of Dreams

March 13 @ 6p.m

Field 1

LCHS VS CHS Boys J.V Soccer

Field of Dreams

March 13 @ 6p.m.

Field 5

MHS VS OHS Girls Varsity Soccer

Field of Dreams

March 13 @ 6p.m.

Field 2

OHS VS MHS Boys J.V. Soccer

Field of Dreams

March 13 @ 6p.m

Field 3

Ticket information for football: Tickets for the LCHS VS MHS will go on sale to players Thursday from 4-6p.m. Tickets for the general public will be sold Friday from 12-4 p.m. @ the B wing of LCHS (East side of El Paseo). Mayfield will be selling tickets starting Thursday from 8:30a.m.-3:30p.m.to football players, guardians, or staff. Tickets for the general public will be sold on Friday from 8:30a.m.-3:30p.m. at front office at Mayfield (southeast doors).

There will be 700 game tickets on sale per school. Tickets for the Las Cruces vs Mayfield and the Centennial vs Oñate football games will on sale at the schools for $5.00 on a first come first serve basis. Tickets for football games will not be sold at the gates upon entry at the Field of Dreams.

“This is not a normal season, but we’re excited to have games again and fans in the stands,” said LCPS Athletic Director Ernie Viramontes. “We are asking LCPS families for their patience as we continue to work through the logistics following the latest public health order. If we all work together to follow all the guidelines and protocols, we will have a better chance to continue to play these games”

Here is a breakdown of the percentage of spectators allowed to attend games under the COVID-19 health guidelines from the Governor’s color-coded system of infection rates for counties in New Mexico:

Turquoise Counties:

Up to 75% capacity of an outdoor spectator area

Up to 33% capacity of an indoor spectator area

Green Counties:

Up to 50% capacity of an outdoor spectator area

Up to 25% capacity of an indoor spectator area

Yellow Counties:

Up to 25% capacity for an outdoor spectator area

No spectators for an indoor spectator area

Red Counties:

Games go on

No spectators allowed

In every case, the host team’s county color governs the spectator capacity.

Livestreamed games: Both the Centennial/Oñate game on Friday night and the Cruces/Mayfield game Saturday afternoon will be livestreamed. Soccer games on Saturday will also be streamed at www.livestream.com/lcpstv.

Each of the high schools have their own Vimeo channels to stream games that take place in locations other than the Field of Dreams Football stadium or the main field in the Soccer Complex.

High School Channels

Onate: https://vimeo.com/user134878739

Mayfield: https://vimeo.com/user135119996

Las Cruces: https://vimeo.com/user134882500

Centennial: https://vimeo.com/user134883093

LCPS.TV: www.lcps.tv

All COVID-19 safe practices and procedures must be followed. Everyone must wear a mask, no exceptions. Fans must follow social distance guidelines. Given the current heath order, concessions will not be sold at the games, food and drinks are not permitted. Only bottled water will be allowed at the games. Tailgating will not be allowed. Fans must remain in their seats during games, and must exit the stadium immediately after the game ends to allow other games to begin.