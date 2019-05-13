Las Cruces Public Schools to Hold Budget Town Hall

LAS CRUCES — A town hall-style meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, to provide the public with the opportunity to offer input on the Las Cruces Public Schools budget process for the 2019-20 fiscal year. Here is a statement from the district:

The meeting will be held in the Board Room of the LCPS Administration Building, 505 S. Main Street, Ste. 249.

Superintendent Greg Ewing and Chief Financial Officer Ed Ellison will review the district’s budget priorities for the coming school year, and will discuss the results of a budget survey through which the district collected community input.

The public is invited to learn more about the school district’s budget-development process and provide input.