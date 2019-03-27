The City of Las Cruces is embarking on a public art master planning process to engage the community in a comprehensive conversation about the value of public art. This process will determine the vision and goals for public art in Las Cruces, capturing the community’s culture, aspirations and spirit. The master planning process is an important piece to establishing a successful city-wide public art program.

The City of Las Cruces and the City Art Board are working with Via Partnership to guide the planning process. Via Partnership is a public art consulting firm with more than 20 years of experience working with communities across North America to develop innovative and successful public art plans and strategies. The process relies on broad community input, which will be gained through city-wide surveys, visioning sessions, workshops, and more.

Please share your thoughts on public art by taking the Las Cruces Public Art Master Plan Survey.

English: https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/4824684/Las-Cruces-Public-Art-Master-Plan

Spanish: https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/4863159/Plan-de-Arte-Publico-de-Las-Cruces

For more information on the City Art Board, and the City Art Master Plan, contact Lorenzo Zepeda, art program coordinator, at 575/541-2780 or lzepeda@las-cruces.org