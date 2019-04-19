Las Cruces Provides Signs To Businesses Affected By Construction

Tucked being Unidad Park and near Meerschiedt Recreation Center, is the City of Las Cruces Sign Shop. It’s part of the Public Works department, and of course has its own handmade street sign labeled “Sign Shop” hanging over the door. Now, the shop hums with activity as the crew is busy making more signs for businesses in need on Valley Drive.

The signs are a way for the City to be able to give guidance to the customers who might have a hard time finding access to their favorite Valley Drive shops during the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) road reconstruction. Any business on Valley Drive affected by the road reconstruction is able to ask for their own personalized street sign, and it’s completely free. Just call Traffic Management at (575) 541-2505

“Since they aren’t permanently installed, we can mount them on temporary access signs and it takes less time to get approved,” explained Public Works engineer Hector Terrazas. “We don’t have to dig and check for any utilities that may conflict with the placement, and it’s an effective way to guide drivers navigating through the construction.

Terrazas says once they get the order, it usually takes anywhere from a few days to a week to have the new sign installed in front of their business. The City will work with the businesses to figure out the best location for customers and where the construction is currently.

Joe Hernandez, Signs & Marking Technician, is bent over the table cutting out the letters for the sign. The work is a mix of printing the letters of the sign, but also a careful cutting and placement of the letters onto the signs. Hernandez sees the projects through to completion, also heading out to install the finished product.

Hernandez drives out and navigates the orange barrels to find the right place for each access sign, but is careful not to move any barrels. He works with NMDOT to specifically place each sign for the flow of traffic. NMDOT requests that no barrels are moved because it could be dangerous for the traffic flow through the construction.

NMDOT and City of Las Cruces staff will answer any questions and update business owners and residents on the latest construction developments at the next monthly meeting at the Thomas Branigan Memorial Library. For the most up-to-date information on the next meeting please visit www.valleydrive.net. For immediate concerns, including access to Valley Drive businesses, please contact NMDOT project manager Ryan Tafoya at (575) 525-7313.

Submited by The City of Las Cruces, which encourages residents to continue to support local Valley Drive businesses, and work with our local Chambers of Commerce in their efforts to provide support.