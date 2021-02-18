Las Cruces Profile: Community Liaison Officer Aaron Glymph

A 13-year veteran of the Las Cruces Police Department, Community Liaison Officer Aaron Glymph has enjoyed the opportunity to interact and build relationships with people from all walks of life in the Las Cruces community.

“Being in this role allows me to touch people’s lives and improve our community. I really enjoy connecting with people and hearing their stories,” Glymph said.

Part of his role as Community Liaison Officer includes involvement with the City’s Weed & Seed and Teen Connection programs. Weed & Seed was started as a Department of Justice Grant program, but has evolved into more than an after-school and summer program for at-risk youth. The program now includes mentorship, educational, nutritional, and life skills assistance for entire families, positive daily interaction with Law Enforcement officers, and support services for the entire Weed & Seed community. The program serves children from kindergarten through high school and has expanded in recent years to a separate program for middle school and high school students called the Teen Connection.

Glymph has had opportunities to be involved in other volunteer activities that are close to his heart. He has either run or biked in more than 20 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics events. Glymph had the honor to be chosen to run the Special Olympics Torch through Austria in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Final Leg of the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games.

The Habitat for Humanity 911 build initiative is another activity where Glymph has actively participated in the community. First responders volunteer every year to help construct several Habitat for Humanity homes. Law Enforcement works hand in hand with the families that are building and receiving the homes. Glymph has also provided life skills and community-based training to the families in the Habitat for Humanity program.

Glymph’s sense of public service likely comes from his mother, Laurel Irwin-Atchison, who was a firefighter and medic with the Las Cruces Fire Department. Glymph’s father served at White Sands Missile Range. Glymph is a Mayfield High School graduate and has served on the LCPD Honor Guard, as a DARE instructor at Alameda Elementary School and as a member of the Organ Mountain Technical Rescue Squad. Glymph has a passion for the outdoors and wilderness. He enjoys backpacking, climbing, and fishing. He has been able to share that passion as part of his work with Teen Connection when he partners with the City’s Parks and Recreation department to provide guided hikes for Teens in the program.

For more information on the LCPD’s Community Partnership Program, contact Community Liaison Officer Aaron Glymph at (575) 202-1573 or via email at aglymph@las-cruces.org.

Information from Las Cruces Police