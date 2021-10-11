Las Cruces professor who refused to follow COVID-19 precautions no longer employed with NMSU

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico State University professor who refused to follow campus vaccine or testing rules and mask mandates will no longer be teaching there. David Clements, a business college professor, posted on his social media account on the Telegram platform that he had been “terminated.” The university confirmed Monday that Clements was “no longer employed by NMSU.” The professor, who was on track for tenure, had been suspended since August over public declarations that he would not abide by any COVID-19 vaccine/testing or mask mandate. The provost recommended Clements be fired during a meeting last week. Clements has argued masking and vaccine policies are illegal.