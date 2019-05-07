Las Cruces Police Warn of Utility Solicitation Scams

Las Cruces police wish to alert residents to scammers posing as a utility collections representative and demanding payment in cash, credit or prepaid debit cards.

The Caller ID on the phone call may appear to be a local number but it’s likely spoofed to entice the recipient into answering.

No local utility – including El Paso Electric and the City of Las Cruces Utilities – will ever demand payment over the phone in cash, credit or debit cards. Furthermore, utilities do not go door-to-door seeking collections for past due amounts in lieu of cutting services.

Customers who receive such solicitations are encouraged to refrain from falling victim to a scam. Additional tips include:

Do not provide personal or financial information to anyone you do not know.

Never agree to meet with the caller to arrange payment.

Do not allow door-to-door solicitors into your home.

Do not return phone calls to a number that is given to you. If you need to contact your utility company, call the number on your utility bill.

If you have questions over the validity of a telephone call from a utility, hang up and contact the utility by calling the phone number listed on the utility’s bill.