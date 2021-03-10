Las Cruces Police: ‘Spring Ahead’ Sunday and Ensure Smoke Alarms Work

Daylight saving time begins Sunday, so the Las Cruces Fire Department reminds residents to install fresh batteries in all smoke and carbon monoxide detectors when they ‘spring ahead’ one hour.

Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 14, and continues until Nov. 7. Most people tend to adjust their clocks on Saturday evening before going to bed.

Las Cruces fire encourages the installation of new batteries – and manually testing all smoke and carbon monoxide alarms – at least twice a year. The first and last day of daylight saving time serve as good reminders to test and replace batteries.

To check the operation of a smoke detector, simply press and hold the alarm’s “test” button. If it beeps, or rings loudly, it is working properly. Consumers should avoid testing a detector by using candles or matches placed under the alarm as repeated use of smoke to activate the device can cause them to fail when an actual fire occurs.

For more information on smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, and other related safety measures, contact the Las Cruces Fire Department at (575) 528-4150 or visit the department’s website at www.CLCFD.com.