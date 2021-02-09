Las Cruces Police Seek Additional Witnesses to Fatal Crash

Las Cruces police are hoping to interview the driver or occupants of a white Dodge Ram pickup who may have witnessed a Feb. 2 fatal crash on Boutz Road.

The single-vehicle crash, that occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2, on the 200 block of east Boutz Road, claimed the life of 31-year-old Nicole Monique Escalera.

Traffic investigators learned Escalera was driving a white Dodge Neon west on Boutz Road when, for unknown reasons, it appears she lost control of the vehicle. The Neon struck a curb on the north side of the roadway and flipped. The crash forced the ejection of Escalera who was not wearing a seatbelt.

Escalera died at the scene from the injuries she sustained.

Traffic investigators reviewed video from nearby establishments and learned that a white Dodge Ran pickup, possibly a 2500 series, was traveling along Boutz at the same time as Escalera. It’s possible the driver or any occupants who may have been in the pickup may have witnessed the crash and might be able to provide further information vital to the investigation.

Police do not believe the driver of the Dodge Ram was, in any way, involved in the crash. Traffic investigators simply wish to learn if the driver or any occupants of the Dodge Ram have any information relevant to the investigation.

The driver of the Dodge Ram and any other witnesses to the crash are asked to call traffic investigators at (575) 526-0795.

