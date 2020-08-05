Las Cruces Police Police Seek Person of Interest in Branson Fatal Shooting

Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in Tuesday evening’s shooting on Branson Avenue that claimed the life of a 24-year-old man.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, Las Cruces police were dispatched to the report of a vehicle that crashed into a yard on the 900 block of Branson Avenue. Police then learned the driver of the vehicle was unresponsive and appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, 24-year-old Fabian Lopez, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the young man in the photo is a person of interest in this shooting.

Anyone with information on the identity of the young man, or who may have information on the shooting, is asked to call Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that helps solve this crime. Tips can be provided anonymously by calling Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.

Information from Las Cruces Police