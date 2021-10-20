Las Cruces Police Officer Awarded with Sliver Star and Purple Heart

Surrounded by family, friends, brothers and sisters of law enforcement and members of the family of fallen New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrot, Las Cruces Police Officer Adrian De La Garza was commended for his valor and service and awarded the Silver Star for bravery.



On February 4, 2021, Officer De La Garza faced the suspect involved in the shooting death of New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrot. The suspect fled the stretch of highway where he shot and killed Jarrot and continued his attempted escape toward Las Cruces. After a multi-agency pursuit along Interstate-10, the suspect was met by Officer Adrian De La Garza, who used a precision demobilization technique to successfully bring the vehicle to a stop. The subject and De La Garza exchanged gunfire and De La Garza was struck and wounded. He did not retreat as other law enforcement officers swarmed in to assist.





Today, De La Garza was also awarded the Purple Heart for his sacrifice. He was thanked and honored for his service at a ceremony facilitated by Stoneshield Ministries who presented both awards on behalf of the National Awards Program from the National Police Hall of Fame.



"We cannot be prouder of Adrian's actions that day," said Las Cruces Police Chief Miguel Dominguez. "It was a sad day for law enforcement in southwestern New Mexico as Officer Jarrot lost his life. We are proud of Adrian's actions, and he was and is a hero with our department," he said.



Stoneshield Ministries offers Pastoral care and counseling to first responders.