Las Cruces police are investigating a fatal crash in the area of Main Street and Boutz Road.

Police learned of a single vehicle crash that happened on Boutz Road at around 9:00 a.m. A female was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and police are continuing to investigate.

Crash investigators are asking the public to avoid the areas of Boutz Road between Main Street and El Paseo Road as this stretch of roadway is closed due to the investigation.

Information from Las Cruces Police