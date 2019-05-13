Las Cruces Police Investigate Shooting that Injured Three

Police are continuing to investigate an early-Monday morning shooting in north Las Cruces that injured two men and a woman.

About 1 a.m. Monday, May 13, police were dispatched to the reports of shots fired on the 4200 block of Independence Loop. Officers learned that two men, ages 22 and 19, and a 20-year-old woman were injured and transported to area hospitals. Their injuries are relatively minor and not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators learned that two groups had been involved in a dispute that led to an affray on Independence Loop. During the affray shots were fired and the three young adults were injured.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle that was later found abandoned near Wildhollow Court.

Detectives are following several leads and the investigation is ongoing.

Information from Las Cruces Police