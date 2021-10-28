Las Cruces Police Investigate Officer-Involved Incident on Huntington Drive

The Las Cruces Police Department and the Dona Ana County Officer-involved Incident Task Force are investigating an incident that resulted in police officers shooting at a man suspected of pointing a firearm at police officers.

At about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Las Cruces Police Department police officers responded to a report of a suspicious male in the 2800 block of Huntington Drive. Preliminary investigation indicates that on arrival police officers located 30-year-old Kevin Amaral standing at the side of a residence. Amaral is suspected of pointing a firearm at the officers before running away from the officers.

Soon after, Amaral was located by Las Cruces Police Department officers in the 2900 block of Huntington Drive, where the encounter resulted in several police officers discharging their firearms at Amaral. Amaral was taken into custody and a handgun was located near his person.

Amaral was transported to a local hospital for treatment and subsequently discharged.

The investigation resulted in Amaral being charged with Aggravated Assault upon a Peace Officer with a Deadly Weapon (three counts), Resisting, Evading, or Obstructing an Officer, and Negligent use of a Deadly Weapon. The continued investigation may result in additional charges being filed against Amaral.

The multi-agency task force investigating the incident is comprised of the New Mexico State Police, Las Cruces Police Department, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, and New Mexico State University Police.

Witnesses, or anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to contact the Las Cruces Police Department at (575) 526-0795.

Information from Las Cruces Police