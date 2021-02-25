Las Cruces Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Elks Neighborhood

Las Cruces police are investigating a vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian Thursday evening.

About 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, police were dispatched to the report of a crash on the 1200 block of Edgewood Avenue. Traffic investigators learned a Nissan Quest minivan was traveling west on Edgewood when it struck the woman who was walking her dogs. The driver of the minivan remained on scene and has been cooperative with police.

The pedestrian, a woman, was transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival.

Las Cruces police will not publicly release or confirm the name of the victim until her family has been given the opportunity to notify relatives and close friends.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, and has not yet talked to investigators, is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.

Police expect to have more information available on Friday.

Information from Las Cruces Police