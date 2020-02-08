Las Cruces Police Investigate Fatal Crash

Las Cruces police are continuing to investigate a fatal crash that has shut down part of Bataan West Memorial early Saturday morning.

About 4 a.m., officers responded to the area of Bataan Memorial West and Tayvis Road for a crash involving two vehicles. One person died in the collision and police continue investigate to the crash.

Bataan Memorial West is closed from Jornada Road to Sonoma Ranch Boulevard and the Sonoma Ranch Boulevard exit from Highway 70 West bound is also closed due to the investigation.

Investigators are asking the witness that initially reported the incident and any other witnesses to the crash to call dispatch at (575) 526-0795.

There is no other information to report at this time.