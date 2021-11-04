Las Cruces Police Investigate an Attempted Armed Robbery at Valero Gas Station

Las Cruces Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery which occurred late Tuesday morning at the Valero Gas Station located at 926 E. Lohman Avenue.

Investigators learned that shortly before noon on Tuesday, November 2, a man entered into the Valero Gas Station on E. Lohman and attempted to rob the store at gunpoint.

Police believe the individual is a frequent customer in the store. Investigators obtained surveillance photos of the suspect and are hopeful someone in the community will be able to identify him. The suspect is said to have noticeable scabbed scratch scars on his left eye.

Las Cruces-Dona Ana County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the man who attempted the robbery at gunpoint.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect is asked to call Las Cruces-Dona Ana County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices. Those who provide tips through Crime Stoppers do not have to leave their own name and will remain completely anonymous.

Information from Las Cruces Police