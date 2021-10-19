Las Cruces Police Investigate Apparent Homicide on Desert Rose Court

Las Cruces police are investigating what appears to be a homicide that occurred Tuesday afternoon at a home on Desert Rose Court.

Shortly after noon on Tuesday, police were dispatched to a home on the 250 block of Desert Rose Court. Officers arrived to find a man in his early 30s deceased from a gun shot wound.



Police do not have any suspects in custody and do not believe the community is in danger.



Police are still investigating and are asking for anyone with information to call Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.

Information from Las Cruces Police