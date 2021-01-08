Las Cruces Police Arrest Stabbing Suspect

The man suspected in a stabbing that critically injured a friend Thursday evening was arrested several hours later after allegedly breaking into a business.

Scott Andrew Lee Perez, 27, of the 1800 block of Webster Avenue, is charged with one count of attempted murder. The charge is a second-degree felony.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, Las Cruces police were dispatched to the report of a stabbing that occurred at a home on the 1200 block of Nevada Avenue. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported in critical condition to University Medical Center of El Paso.

Las Cruces police investigators learned that several acquaintances were at a home on Nevada Avenue when Perez and another man began arguing. Investigators learned Perez following the man into a bathroom and stabbed him multiple times. Witnesses separated the two men for a moment before Perez allegedly returned to the bathroom and continued stabbing the victim.

Investigators learned Perez fled the home with his girlfriend. His whereabouts were unknown until about 7 a.m. Friday when police located him inside a business on the 600 block of Utah Avenue. Police also located a cell phone and bloody knife near where entry was made into the building. For his involvement in the Utah Avenue break-in, Perez faces charges of breaking and entering; criminal damage to property over $1,000; and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

Perez will be booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he will initially be held without bond.

Information from Las Cruces Police