Las Cruces Parks & Recreation COVID-19 Status

The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department continues to observe its Phase 2 status for parks and recreational programs that follows COVID-19 safe practices and the State Public Health Order (https://cv.nmhealth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/7.13.20-PHO.pdf) still in place which includes:

Wearing face coverings in public settings except when eating, drinking, or swimming. Practicing social distancing. Limiting the numbers of people gathering to five or fewer.

Phase 3 of the Parks & Recreation Department plan for reopening more public parks and adding services is on hold indefinitely due to the local increase in COVID-19 positive cases.



The following information is current as of Monday, July 13, 2020. Park schedule updates are available at www.las-cruces.org/COVID19ParkSchedule.



Open trails and public parks: The following are currently open with restrictions outlined for wearing masks or face coverings (to be worn in public settings even while exercising per current public health order), group size and social distancing:

All City trails

Klein Park (City Council District 1)

Tony Gomez Park/Frenger Park (City Council District 2)

Las Cruces Dog Park (City Council District 3)

La Llorona Park (City Council District 4)

Twin Parks (City Council District 5)

Desert Trails Community Park (City Council District 6)

Pools

Regional Aquatic Center Limited lane and channel use and gym use by reservation only. Mask or face coverings must be worn while exercising in the gym. Masks do not need to be worn while swimming.

Frenger Pool Limited lane use by reservation only. Masks do not need to be worn while swimming.



Youth programs



The 2020 Summer Recreation Program began on July 13 and continues to Friday, August 7. Program and activities comply, as applicable, with the Governor’s COVID Safe Practices guidelines set out in the “All Together New Mexico: COVID-Safe Practices for Individuals and Employers.” (https://cv.nmhealth.org/covid-safe-practices/)

Masks must be worn during the camp.

Hand washing stations will be provided.

For more information about the 2020 Summer Recreation Program, go to www.las-cruces.org/1906/Summer-Recreation-Program.



Closed specialty parks and facilities until further notice:

City parks (except those designated open; no services including water fountains and restrooms).

Skate park.

BMX track.

Athletic ballfields.

East Mesa Recreation Center.

Frank O’Brien Papen Center.

Meerscheidt Recreation Center.



Operational closures until further notice:

Sports practice, league play, and tournaments on all City facilities (athletic fields and parks).

Parks permits are not being issued due to restrictions on group gatherings.

Youth and adult programming (except limited Summer Recreation Program. Go to www.las-cruces.org/1906/Summer-Recreation-Program for 2020 Summer Recreation Program information).

All fitness classes.

Juvenile Citation Program (JCP) activities.

Keep Las Cruces Beautiful (KLCB) program activities.

Administration offices are closed.

For more information, visit www.las-cruces.org/COVID19ParkSchedule. Contact Parks & Recreation Department Administration Offices at 575/541-2550 or email at CLCEngage@las-cruces.org.