Las Cruces "No School Day Camp" Coming Soon

The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department is offering a No School Day Camp program on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. The camp will continue to provide physical fitness, reduce stress and promote a positive use of leisure time, appreciation for the environment, and interpersonal skills.

The No School Day Camp is for children in grades from kindergarten through fifth and will be at the A. Fielder Memorial Safe Haven, 906 N. Tornillo St.

The camp will be from 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Camp participants should dress for an active and fun day, in layers of clothes in case of cold weather and tennis shoes. There will be no cost for the No School Day Camp.

Registration for the Camp can be completed online at www.las-cruces.org/play or during regular business hours at the following locations:

Parks & Recreation Department Administrative office, 1501 E. Hadley Ave.,

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

Meerscheidt Recreation Center, 1600 E. Hadley Ave.,

8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Las Cruces Regional Aquatic Center, 1401 E. Hadley Ave.,

6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Frank O’Brien Papen Community Center , 304 W. Bell Ave.,

, 304 W. Bell Ave., a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

*Space is limited, on a first-come first-serve basis.*

For information, call the Parks & Recreation Department office at 575/541-2550.