Las Cruces Names Interim Police Chief

The City of Las Cruces has named Miguel Dominguez as Interim Chief of Police following the retirement of Patrick Gallagher, whose final day on the job is Aug. 1.



Dominguez will begin his new assignment on Aug. 2.



Miguel Dominguez has resided in Las Cruces since 1985. He graduated in 2003 from LCPD’s 34th Academy and ascended through the ranks to Deputy Chief in 2016. Dominguez served as Deputy Chief of Field Operations from 2016 to 2018. In September 2018, he was named Deputy Chief of Administrative Support Services, a position he has held since.



“I feel the Las Cruces Police Department is in good hands with Miguel Dominguez serving as Interim Chief of Police,” said David Maestas, Interim City Manager. “Miguel has 17 years of experience with LCPD and has a tremendous amount of experience within law enforcement that will prove beneficial for the department and for the City.”



Patrick Gallagher announced his retirement as Chief of Police on July 2. Gallagher served as Las Cruces Police Department’s Chief since January 2018. He previously was Chief in Santa Fe, N.M., and in Truth or Consequences, N.M. Before that, Gallagher served 23 years with the New York City Police Department. Altogether, Gallagher served 33 years in law enforcement.

The City of Las Cruces will consider options this fall to permanently fill the position of Chief of Police.