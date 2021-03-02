Las Cruces Museums Hosting Weather Observation Event

The Museum of Nature & Science invites all middle and high school students to join us online for a virtual “Teen Science Café – Weather Observations” with guest presenter Jason Laney, Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service. The event will be held via Zoom webinar at 6pm on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Please contact Stephanie at shawkins@las-cruces.org to request for a link to the event. This program is recommended for teens ages 11 to 17.

Have you ever wondered what it takes to be a meteorologist or how scientists are able to predict severe weather events? Meteorologist Jason Laney from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service in El Paso, Texas will lead a discussion of atmospheric science and introduce ways you can anticipate and respond to weather events. Jason coordinates the public weather warnings and leads storm spotter training and the Skywarn Program empowering community members to identify and prepare for all types of weather.

The Museum of Nature & Science is currently closed due to the public health order. The museum is located at 411 N. Main Street and is accessible from RoadRUNNER Transit Route 1 Stop 36. For additional information, and for up-to-date information on museum reopening and public hours, visit the website at: http://las-cruces.org/museums or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @LCMuseums.