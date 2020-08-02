Las Cruces Museum Collections Available Online

The Las Cruces Museum System (LCMS) has over 10,000 objects in the Permanent Collections including fine art, natural history specimens, local and regional historical objects and archives, and railroad-related objects. Every object in the collections is tracked using a database system. This information is now available to the public online through our collections database portal, linked on our website.This online portal allows the collections to be used as a resource by researchers, enthusiasts, and the curious both in Las Cruces and across the world.

The portal also displays the LCMS objects on exhibit at each museum and an online exhibit. The LCMS will be developing further online exhibits as part of our Luce Foundation-funded grant project that explores artists of the Borderlands. This is part of our ongoing efforts to expand access and provide as much information as possible about our collections to the public. The Las Cruces Museums are located at 411-501N. Main Street and 351 N. Mesilla St. They are accessible from RoadRUNNER Transit Route 1 Stop 36.

For additional information, visit the website at: http://las-cruces.org/museums

