Las Cruces Munson Center Art Wing Closure Begins March 30

The Art Wing at Munson Center, 975 S. Mesquite St., will be closed to the public from Monday, March 30, through Sunday, April 5, 2020. During the closure, Munson Center staff will deep clean and sanitize the Art Wing.

All classes and activities in the Art Wing at Munson Center will resume on Monday, April 6, 2020.

Participants in art activities at Munson Center are urged to remove all personal belongings from all studios and storage areas in the Art Wing by Friday, March 27, 2020. Any items left behind will be discarded. The City of Las Cruces is not responsible for any property lost during the closure. Cooperation and continued support from art activities participants at Munson Center is appreciated.

For information call Senior Programs at 575/528-3000.