Several patrol deputies, along with officers from Las Cruces Police, will lead the motorcade procession carrying fallen soldier SFC Antonio Rodriguez after his body arrives in Las Cruces Tuesday.

Upon his arrival at 1 p.m., a private transfer will take place on the tarmac at Las Cruces International Airport. From there, the motorcade will head eastbound on I-10 to Picacho, east on Picacho to Solano, then southbound on Solano to Bowman and into the parking lot at Getz Funeral Home.

Motorists should expect intermittent delays along the route. Please use caution and yield to law enforcement vehicles.