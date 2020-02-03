Las Cruces Middle School Students Charged in Marijuana Incident

The discovery of small amounts of marijuana at a Las Cruces middle school forced a temporary shelter-in-place Friday morning and resulted in charges against several students.

The incident started about 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Sierra Middle School. Las Cruces police learned that a 13-year-old student allegedly stole marijuana from her grandmother who possesses a medical cannabis card. Police determined the girl took the stolen marijuana to Sierra Middle School where she distributed approximate 5-gram bagged portions to at least three other students.

Police and school administrators identified three students, two 13-year-olds and one 14, who were in possession of small portions of marijuana obtained from their classmate. The three students, all girls, were each found to be in possession of one approximate 5-gram bag of marijuana.

The school was placed on a temporary shelter-in-place during the investigation.

The 13-year-old student who distributed cannabis was charged with three fourth-degree felony counts of distribution of marijuana. The three students she distributed to were each charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana.

The day before, on Thursday, a 13-year-old boy at Sierra Middle School was found to be in possession of one 5-gram bag of marijuana. Police now believe he may have received the cannabis from the same source. The 13-year-old boy was also charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

Because of their ages, Las Cruces police will not publicly identify the students.

Information from Las Cruces Police