The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department will conduct a neighborhood meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 regarding Sunrise Terrace Park. The neighborhood meeting will be in Conference Room 2007-A at City Hall, 700 N. Main St.

City representatives will present plans for turf upgrades at the park, and will provide options for revitalizing the turf for discussion.

For information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 575/541-2550.