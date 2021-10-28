Las Cruces Meeting to Discuss Elks Club Road Concerns

District 5 City Councilor Gill Sorg is hosting a public meeting in coordination with the City of Las Cruces to respond to concerns expressed by community members about traffic conditions in the vicinity of Elks Club Road and Main Street.The meeting will be held in-person starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, November 4 in Conference Room 2007-A, City Hall, 700 N. Main St. The meeting will follow the public health mandate by the New Mexico Department of Health that all attendees indoors are required to wear facial masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



City representatives include those from the Las Cruces Police Department, Public Works, Traffic Engineering, and Community Development, among others. Anyone with questions is encouraged to call 575-541-2192 or email clcengage@las-cruces.org.