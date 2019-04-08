Las Cruces Man Suspected of Stabbing Daughter’s Boyfriend

Las Cruces police have arrested a man suspected of stabbing his daughter’s boyfriend Sunday morning.

Simon Ontiveros, 55, of the 1000 block of Lees Drive, is charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The charge is a third-degree felony.

Police learned of the incident shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday, April 7, when a 26-year-old man arrived at Mountainview Regional Medical Center with a stab wound to his upper-right thigh. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Investigators learned the victim and his girlfriend live with her parents on Lees Drive. About 8:30 a.m. Sunday, the 26-year-old man started arguing with his girlfriend’s father, Ontiveros, who ordered him to leave the home. The two went into the front yard where the argument escalated, and Ontiveros is alleged to have used a kitchen knife to stab the 26-year-old man.

The victim was transported to the hospital by his girlfriend.

Ontiveros was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is initially being held without bond.

Information from Las Cruces Police