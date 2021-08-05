Las Cruces Man Suspected of Sexually Assaulting, Attempting to Kill Ex-girlfriend

Police arrested a man suspected of kidnapping, battering, sexually assaulting and attempting to kill his ex-girlfriend on Wednesday morning.



David Chavez, 18, of the 2900 block of San Miguel Court, is charged with two counts of attempted homicide, two counts of criminal sexual penetration, four counts of attempted criminal sexual penetration, seven counts of aggravated battery against a household member, one count of aggravated battery and one count of kidnapping.



Las Cruces police investigators learned Chavez’s ex-girlfriend was staying at a friend’s house the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 3, and asked Chavez for a ride to her home. On Wednesday morning, Chavez drove the woman home and then forced his way inside.



Once inside the home, investigators learned, Chavez physically restrained the woman, battered her, sexually assaulted her numerous times, threatened to kill her and twice tried to do so.



About 7 a.m. Wednesday, the woman utilized a self-defense tactic to temporarily immobilize Chavez and used the opportunity to flee the home. She ran to a neighbor’s home and asked that she call 911.



Police subsequently located Chavez at his residence and took him into custody. Chavez was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is initially being held without bond.

Information from LC Police