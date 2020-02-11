Las Cruces Man Suspected of Breaking into Ex-Girlfriend’s Apartment, Battering Her

Las Cruces police arrested a man suspected of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment early Tuesday morning and battering her and another woman.

Joseph Lopez, 22, of the 1500 block of Parker Road, is charged with one fourth-degree felony count of breaking and entering, two misdemeanor counts of battery and one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

Las Cruces police investigators learned that about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, Lopez went to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, on the 2200 block of College Drive, and was heard kicking the front door. The home was occupied at the time by Lopez’s ex-girlfriend and her new roommate. The two women both stayed in their respective bedrooms until Lopez stopped kicking the door.

About 15 to 20 minutes later, Lopez allegedly returned to the apartment with a friend. Investigators learned Lopez was trying to gain entry into to the apartment through a bedroom window while the friend was allegedly kicking the front door.

Investigators learned Lopez broke the bedroom window and entered the apartment. Both women sought refuge in a bedroom but, police believe, Lopez broke through the bedroom door and grabbed his ex-girlfriend by her hair. The new roommate tried to intervene but was forcefully pushed away by Lopez.

Lopez and his friend fled the apartment when they learned police had been called. A Las Cruces police officer who was dispatched to the incident spotted Lopez’s black Chrysler 300 as it fled south on Espina Street. A New Mexico State University Police Department officer pulled traffic on the Chrysler 300 near the intersection of Locust and Missouri. Lopez and his passenger were both detained for questioning.

The two women were not seriously injured during the incident.

Lopez was arrested and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he’s initially being held without bond. Charges against his friend are possible.

