Las Cruces Man Held On Murder Charges

Jimmy Levi Rogers, 29, of Las Cruces was held without Bond in Third District Court. Aguilera is charged with 1 open count of Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Tampering with Evidence and Conspiracy to Commit (Tampering with Evidence). District Court Judge Driggers found Rogers to be Dangerous, and that no Release Conditions will reasonably protect the safety of the community. Rogers will remain in the Doña Ana County Detention Center awaiting trial. Third Judicial Attorney Bryan Gelecki represented the state.

Las Cruces Police Officers were dispatched to several 911 calls advising of a gunshot victim near the intersection of Lohman and Walnut. Officers found 40-year-old Ezekiel Diaz on the ground near the driver side door with a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, Diaz died at the scene. Several witnesses at the scene were able to identify the suspect vehicle and which direction it headed. Video surveillance footage from near-by commercial buildings showed the suspect vehicle and incident. Investigators interviewed several individuals who know the suspects involved. Victor Calderon was also arrested and believed to be involved in the death of Ezekiel Diaz.

Information from Third Judicial District Attorney