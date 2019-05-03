Las Cruces Man Attacked By Rattlesnake...Here Are Tips If You Encounter One

A 58-year-old Las Cruces man has undergone four anti-venom injections and anticipates more treatment after he was bitten by a rattlesnake earlier this week.

The man, who police are not identifying, was bitten about 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, while doing yardwork, in his backyard, at his home on Ascencion Circle. The victim indicated the snake was near the base of a plant and bit him as he reached toward the plant. The snake gave no warning and the man did not see the snake until he was bitten on his middle finger.

The victim believes the snake was a Western Diamondback.

Police and fire wish to remind area residents of the dangers of rattlesnakes as they are more active during the warmer weather – and more so as daytime temperatures rise.

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish has these tips on what to do if you encounter a rattlesnake: