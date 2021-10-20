Las Cruces Low Water Use Tree Giveaway

On Friday, November 19, Parks and Recreation Department will be giving away 200 native and adaptable low water use trees. Thanks to a generous grant from Apache Corporation, these trees will be made available to Las Cruces residents. The trees will be in #5 containers for easy transport. The following selection of trees (subject to change due to availability) will be given away during this event:

Canyon Hackberries (Celtis reticulata)

Desert Willows (Chilopsis linearis)

Afghan Pines (Pinus eldarica)

Flameleaf Sumac (Rhus lanceolata)



To qualify for the giveaway, participants must reside within City limits. Beginning Friday, October 22, residents may register to receive up to two trees by bringing a current Las Cruces utilities water bill to the Parks and Recreation Administration office, located in the Mondy Castaneda building, 1501 E. Hadley Avenue. Registration will remain open until all 200 trees are reserved. Parks & Recreation Administration hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Thursday and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. Residents will receive a ticket(s) for the tree(s). On November 19, bring your ticket(s) to the Parks and Recreation Department between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. and pick up your tree(s). Reminders will not be sent, so please mark your calendar. Trees will not be given out after 2 p.m. Trees won’t be held for future pickup, nor will they be available to pick up before the event on November 19. Parks and Recreation Department will not be responsible for any lost tickets.

If you have any questions, please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 575-541-2550.