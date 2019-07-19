Las Cruces Library Presents Informational Meeting for GED Seekers

Have you been thinking about getting your high school equivalency diploma? Don’t wait any longer! Join us at 6 p.m. July 30, 2019 at Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave., to discuss options that will work for you. We will share information about both the GED and HiSET tests that are available for achieving a high school equivalency diploma. Participants will have access to free coaching and materials. This is a great opportunity to get the support you need to reach your goal!

For information about this program, contact the Reference Department at 575/528-4005 or send an email to: library.reference@las-cruces.org.

Save gas and avoid traffic! RoadRUNNER Transit can get you to the library. Branigan Library is on Route 1, Stop 2.

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

If anyone requires an accommodation for a disability to participate in this event, contact the library by calling 575/528-4005, e-mail the library at: library.reference@las-cruces.org, or request in person during open hours at least 48 hours in advance.