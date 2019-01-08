Las Cruces Library to Present “How to Spot Fake News”

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave., will present the program “How to Spot Fake News” at 2 p.m. Monday, January 14th in the Roadrunner Room, on the library’s second floor.

Democracy has always been dependent upon an informed public. In this program, New Mexico State University Research Librarian and Borderlands/Latin American specialist Molly Molloy will discuss methods people can use to evaluate what they read, see and hear in the media so they can be better informed.

The program is free to the public with no registration required.

