Las Cruces Library Hotspots and Laptops Available for Checkout

Work from home just got easier with help from the library! Free Wi-Fi Hotspots and laptops are now available to check out at the Thomas Branigan Memorial Library. Library cardholders can now check out free Wi-Fi for 21 days.

Laptops and Hotspots are available for a total of 21-day checkout period with one renewal. Just call (575) 528-4000 to reserve a Hotspot or Laptop kit today!

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library created the hotspot and laptop kits to increase access to the internet as part of their effort to provide safe and consistent access. A free public computer lab is also available to the public by appointment.

"Access to hotspots and laptops is made possible through support from a New Mexico CARES Act grant to the City of Las Cruces and Branigan Library."

About the Thomas Branigan Memorial Library System

The Thomas Branigan Memorial Library System, founded in 1935, serves a population of 103,432 individuals with a collection of over 185,000 items. To learn more, visit library.las-cruces.org or call (575) 528-4000.

