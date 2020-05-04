Las Cruces Library Extends Books By Mail Program During COVID-19 Shutdown

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library is expanding its books by mail program to all patrons during the COVID-19 closure. Patrons can place holds on library materials through the library’s online catalog at https://chile.las-cruces.org/ using their library card.

Library staff will contact patrons to verify addresses. Patrons who do not have access to the internet or do not have their library card information can call the Reference Desk, at (575) 528-4000, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, to request items be mailed to them.

Patrons can request up to 3 items per package mailed, with a maximum of 3 packages per person. Items will be automatically renewed during the library closure, so patrons do not have to return items in person, however, the book drop is open for returns. The library has also suspended all fines and fees during this time.

“We wanted to be able to provide patrons with a way to access the physical library collection, not just our digital collections,” said Margaret Neill, Library Administrator. “This way, patrons who do not have access to a computer or do not want to read digital books can still have Library materials.”