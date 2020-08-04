Las Cruces Library Continues Limited Services, Adds Saturday Options

After closing to public on March 17 in the interest of public health and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Thomas Branigan Memorial Library continues to offer limited services through August 31, 2020.

The Library is providing curbside pick-up services from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday-Friday, computer lab hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and reference services over the phone such as library card sign-up, digital resource troubleshooting and reference from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Books by Mail also continues for those who prefer receiving their books in the mail.

Beginning Saturday, August 15, curbside pick-up will be available from 9 a.m.. to noon, the computer lab will be open from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., and telephone reference services will also be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Library will remain closed on Sundays and Munson and Sage Café branches will also remain closed.

The book drop is open for item returns. If you have items that have been checked out since March, you can return them to the book drop. The Library will not be extending due dates after August 7. Fines and fees are still being waived.

Important numbers to know:

Basic information, circulation: 575-528-4000

Reference help: 575-528-4005

The Library has many digital resources, such as e-books, e-audiobooks, streaming music and movies, digital magazines, databases and more, which patrons can visit from the comfort of their own home. Visit the Library’s website at library.las-cruces.org to find out more and download our digital apps. If you don’t have a library card, you can call the Library and sign up for one over the phone during our service hours or email library.admin@las-cruces.org .

The latest library news and information can be found by calling during service hours or visiting the library website or social media for updates.

Help stop the spread of COVID-19. For more information about COVID-19 and how you can help stop the spread visit: www.covid19lascruces.com.

Website: library.las-cruces.org

Facebook page: BraniganLibrary

Instagram: braniganlibrarylc