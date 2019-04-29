Las Cruces Library Announces "Food for Fines" Program

The Thomas Branigan Memorial Library will be holding a food for fines event during the week of May 5-12. Patrons will be able to pay off fines and fees on their account with canned, bagged or boxed food items.

Shelf-stable items including but not limited to canned soups, bags of rice, jars of baby food and boxed pasta, will be accepted. Each individual food item donated is equal to $2.00 off fines and fees. Donated food items must be in their original packaging, unopened, labeled, and not expired. Staff will not accept expired, home-made, unlabeled, or used items.

Patrons must bring donated food items into the library during regular hours to have their fines and fees waived. Food for fines donations will only be accepted at Branigan Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave.

Branigan Library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 1 – 5 p.m. on Sunday. The items will be donated to local food pantries at the end of the week. For more information, contact the Library at (575) 528-4005 or email

library.admin@las-cruces.org.