Las Cruces Leap Year Free Swim Day will be February 29

Celebrate Leap Year 2020 with a Free Swim Day. The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department will offer free swimming on Feb. 29, 2020 at the Regional Aquatic Center, 1401 E. Hadley Ave.

Open Swim Sessions will be free to the general public from noon to 3:30 p.m., and 4 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Children 8-years old and younger must have an adult in the pool at all times, within arm’s reach, and only two children 8 and younger per adult. No food, alcohol or glass will be allowed. Free swim sessions are subject to capacity regulations and cancellations may occur due to inclement weather.

Proper swim attire is required. No group reservations may be scheduled during free swim sessions.

For information, call the Las Cruces Regional Aquatics Center at 575/541-2782.