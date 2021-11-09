Las Cruces Lane Closures and Road Striping

LAS CRUCES -- Spruce Avenue, Triviz Drive and Telshor Boulevard will have intermittent lane closures beginning Monday night, Nov. 15, 2021, for the implementation of new traffic patterns.

The intermittent lane closures will be on Triviz Drive, between Redwood Street and McClane Road; Spruce Avenue, between Triviz Drive and Telshor Boulevard; and Telshor Boulevard, between Hammerand Court and 500 feet north of Spruce Avenue.



The work is expected to be completed by Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, weather permitting.



Driveways to surrounding residences and businesses will remain accessible. RoadRUNNER Transit routes will not be affected.





The City has verified that no conflicting public or private construction projects will take place in the immediate area during this time. Motorists are asked to use caution through the area or use an alternate route to avoid possible delays.



The road construction will be limited to City Council Districts 3 and 6.



As part of a maintenance program in Traffic Management, various streets throughout Las Cruces will have pavement striping work done beginning the evening of Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.



All roads will remain open to traffic. However, intermittent lane closures will take place for portions of the maintenance work.



For information call the Public Works Department/Traffic Management Program at 575/541-2505. The TTY number is 575/541-2182.