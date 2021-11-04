Las Cruces International Mariachi Concert Returns to NMSU Pan American Center

An interview with Robert Palacios, Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference Executive Director.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference Executive Director, Robert Palacios, about their 28th Anniversary returning live with student workshops on November 10th and 11th at New Mexico State University’s Corbett Center. Then on Friday, November 12th is the Spectacular Concert at the Pan American Center with the colorful ballet folklorico; opening with Steeven Sandoval from Mexico; Mariachi Femenil Flores Mexicanas from El Paso; and featuring Mariachi Cobre celebrating their 50th Anniversary. Tickets and information available at lascrucesmariachi.org; at the Pan American Center ticket office; and on Facebook.